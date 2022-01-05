Islander Baseball Alum Tee Off in the Inaugural Islanders Baseball Golf Tournament

In recent years the Coronado Islanders baseball program has used its annual alumni game as a way of keeping alumni and current players connected with the program.

But with the Islanders’ baseball field currently undergoing renovations, thanks to the extremely generous donation of Spiro Chaconas, head Coach Morgan Cummins decided to swap the traditional alumni game for the inaugural Islanders Baseball Golf Tournament.

“I was extremely impressed with everyone’s commitment level and enthusiasm out on the golf course on Thursday,” said Cummins. “We had a ton of people who were willing to play the entire round in the rain if it showed up. I’m glad the weather forecasters are not always the best at their jobs.”

And while many Islander Alum have always been fans of the normal alumni game down at the sandlot, it’s no a question that the Golf Tournament was a hit among many former Islander baseball players.

“It was a blast to be out here and compete and have fun with so many former and some current players from the program,” said 2016 graduate Zach Weller “It’s something I hope we do like this every year from here on out.”

As for the tournament itself, there were those who took home some glory and bragging rights with them. The champions of the afternoon were the pairing of Tucker Gilmore and Luke Meloche, who shot a -8. Coming in second was Bill Pate and Matt Rutter at -5, and in third was the duo of Sean Miley and Morgan Cummins.

The title of longest drive was given to Luke Doyle and Luke Meloche. For closest to the pin the winners were Jack Hanlon, Tucker Gilmore, Royal Cline, and Brady Roulier. In the contest of longest putt, the winners were Chris Schlichtholz and Tucker Gilmore.

And finally, in the most coveted and prized competition of Best Team Outfit, Kyle and Wyatt Montague took home the prize for their matching visor and Hawaiian shirt combo.

“I really want to thank the Coronado Golf Course. Professional and dedicated service both on the golf side and the banquet sides. Thank you to Tim Parun for coordinating all the logistics of the tournament, Brian Smock for his generous service, and Jan Barranco for her coordination of food and banquet services. Top-notch quality all around,” said Cummins.

“I was blown away by the support of the local community and the many local businesses that donated and helped make this event possible. Their generosity helped take our event to the next level. Thank you so much to our community for supporting Islanders baseball.”

The event was such as resounding success that the Islander Golf Tournament will make its return on Thursday, June 30, 2022. So, if you or anyone you know is interested in playing, contact Morgan Cummins at [email protected].





