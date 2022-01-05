Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Coronado Community Foundation Awards Second Round of Grants

Submitted by Coronado Community Foundation

By Managing Editor

CCF logoTo welcome in the New Year and new opportunities to partner in philanthropy, the Coronado Community Foundation awarded its second round of grants. Making connections was the mission as our Foundation board members and advisors got together with another seven organizations to present them with their $1000 grants. More information will be forthcoming when we present our remaining six grantees.

“Every one of these organizations is a part of the fabric that makes up Coronado, contributing to and strengthening our sense of community. Communication is key and we will work hard to build strong relationships. The connections gained from these relationships help us discover needs that are greater than one organization can tackle,” says board chair Helen Kupka.

The Coronado Community Foundation is one of almost 800 community foundations across the country that work to grow charitable resources to improve the quality of life in their communities.

Congratulations to these seven area nonprofits organizations that received the second round of Coronado Community Foundation grants:

  • Coronado Art Association
  • Coronado Community Band
  • Coronado Historical Association
  • FOCUS
  • Lambs Players
  • Navy Seals Foundation
  • PAWS

The Coronado Community Foundation Board and Advisory Council have been working for almost two years to create the foundation, which itself is a nonprofit organization.

The founding board members include Kupka, as well as Dianne Lookabaugh, Debbie Starke, Bill Lowman and Jeff Tyler. The Advisory Council is chaired by Bill Lowman and includes Dick Arnold, Ron Beaubien, Missy Cook, David Davenport, Jim O’Connor, Laura Deitrick, Michelle Gilmore and Cindy Swain.

For more information about how you can invest in Coronado through charitable giving, visit www.ccfcoronado.org or call 619-389-5280.



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

