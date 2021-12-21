Coronado Community Foundation Awards First Grants

‘Tis the season to give back. To celebrate the season of giving and the opening of its doors in 2021, the Coronado Community Foundation is awarding 21 “Let’s Connect” grants to Coronado nonprofit organizations. With smiles and fist-bumps, the first recipients received their $1000 grants this week from Foundation Board members and advisors.

“The grants are the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term relationship with nonprofit organizations serving Coronado,” says board chair Helen Kupka. “The Foundation would like to partner with and support our local non-profits and our first step is to listen and learn from them. As we identify needs and funding gaps, we’ll work in collaboration with local nonprofit partners and donors to find solutions and funding.”

The Coronado Community Foundation is one of almost 800 community foundations across the country that work to grow charitable resources to improve the quality of life in their communities.

Congratulations to these eight area nonprofits organizations that received the first Coronado Community Foundation grants:

Camp Able, dedicated to the empowerment of the disabled community;

Coronado Island Film Festival, celebrating the power of film with year-round outreach initiatives

Coronado Floral Association, celebrating 100 years of Coronado Flower Shows;

Coronado School of the Arts Foundation, supporting arts education throughout the city;

Coronado Schools Foundation, providing exceptional learning opportunities for Coronado Unified School District schools and students;

Emerald Keepers, caring for our coastal community and ensuring Coronado’s sustainability;

Friends of Coronado Public Library, supporting and expanding services and programs of the Coronado Public Library

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, supporting our North Island Navy and Marine service families

The Coronado Community Foundation Board and Advisory Council have been working for almost two years to create the foundation, which itself is a nonprofit organization.

The founding board members include Kupka, as well as Dianne Lookabaugh, Debbie Starke, Bill Lowman and Jeff Tyler. The Advisory Council is chaired by Bill Lowman and includes Dick Arnold, Ron Beaubien, Missy Cook, David Davenport, Jim O’Connor, Laura Deitrick, Michelle Gilmore and Cindy Swain.

For more information about how you can invest in Coronado through charitable giving, visit www.ccfcoronado.org or call 619-389-5280.





