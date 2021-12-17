City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 17, 2021

A powerful and windy storm caused local flooding and minor but widespread damage and debris around Coronado. Find out about all the storm’s impacts in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about a new statewide mask mandate; the reopening of the Village Theatre with new seating; the arrest of a burglary suspect in the Cays; a successful Ride the Lights event and more holiday events scheduled, including a ukulele holiday concert; the just-released Winter/Spring Recreation Brochure; the Winter Read Challenge at the Library which begins in the New Year; and Carl, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.





