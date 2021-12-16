Thursday, December 16, 2021
Christmas Eve Services 2021

By Managing Editor

Click the links to the churches’ websites for additional details.

Calvary Chapel Coronado – Living Waters Christian Fellowship
1224 Tenth Street
6pm – Candlelight Service

Christ Episcopal Church
1114 9th Street
3:00pm – Family Service & Pageant.
6:00pm – Festive Choral Eucharist
10:00pm – Festive Choral Eucharist with Champagne Reception
Christmas Day 9:00am – Holy Eucharist

Coronado Community Church
201 Sixth Street, CUSD building
5:00pm – Christmas Eve worship

First Baptist Church
445 C Avenue
6:00pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Childcare available for children ages birth through 3 years old

Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church
975 C Avenue
4:00pm – Outdoor Bell Ringing Service
6:00pm – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Resurrection Lutheran Church
1111 5th Street
7:00pm Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Sacred Heart Catholic Church
655 C Avenue
Masses at 4:00pm (Family Liturgy), 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church
700 D Avenue
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 5:00pm and 7:00pm

 



