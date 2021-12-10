City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 10, 2021

The Cays Park Master Plan process is about to get restarted. Find out the next steps following City Council approval of continuing with plans to develop three conceptual plans with robust community outreach in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the retirement of City Engineer Ed Walton; the removal of the Coronado mural on the old Coramart building; the public art pianos being stored for the winter; the City’s upcoming holiday schedule; the Shop With a Cop program co-sponsored by the Coronado Police Department; the Rotary Club Santa Claus deliveries; and Odie and Garfield, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

