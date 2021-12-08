Wednesday, December 8, 2021
BusinessFeatured

Sharp Coronado Hospital Recognized as a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group for 2021

Source: Sharp Coronado Hospital

By Managing Editor

Sharp Coronado Hospital has been given the prestigious Top Hospital Award in a national safety survey announced today by The Leapfrog Group, the nation’s most competitive recognition for excellence in hospital safety and quality in health care. The Leapfrog assessment is based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care, including medication safety, surgery outcomes, and infection rates, among many other patient priorities.

This year, 149 hospitals from across the country received the Top Hospital Award. California, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were the states with the most Top Hospitals. The Top Hospitals are recognized in four categories: Top General Hospitals (46 recipients), Top Rural Hospitals (23 recipients), Top Teaching Hospitals (72 recipients), and Top Children’s Hospitals (8 recipients).

“Winning the Leapfrog Top Hospital Award helps validate our team members who have been engaged, dedicated and committed to ensuring patient safety over the last fifteen years,” said Susan Stone, Ph.D., SVP and CEO of Sharp Coronado Hospital. “Our team members will be remotivated to continue our patient safety journey to even more heights in the future.”

 



