Frank Urtasun Appointed Coronado’s New Port Commissioner

Frank Urtasun is the City’s new representative on the San Diego Unified Port District Board of Port Commissioners. Urtasun will replace Coronado’s current Port Commissioner Garry Bonelli, who will be stepping down at the beginning of the year. Bonelli has served two, four-year terms as Coronado’s representative.

Urtasun, who served for 10 years as Imperial Beach’s Port commissioner, heads his own public affairs and communications firm. Prior to that, he was a vice president for Sempra Energy. He retired from Sempra after a 38-year career. He will fill the position on Jan. 3, 2022.

The City’s Port representative takes direction from the City Council and communicates on matters of direct interest to the citizens of Coronado.





