Friday, November 19, 2021
My Experience at The Coronado Times

By Tyra Wu

Dear Coronado Times readers,

My time writing for The Coronado Times is coming to an end as I have accepted a new position working for the City of San Diego. As I look back on my time reporting on this community, I want to thank the people I met and interviewed, who helped me get a better understanding of Coronado.

Tyra Wu

Over the past year, I have had the honor of reporting on a number of topics ranging from the community’s efforts to make Coronado more equitable, to close encounters with sharks, to the pandemic’s effects on local schools.

I started writing in August 2020, which made for a bit of a challenging experience. In-person contact was extremely limited making it harder to get interviews for stories. However, with a little persistence, I was often able to find someone willing to speak with me over the phone or Zoom.

One of the most interesting topics I covered was about race and diversity in Coronado. I saw firsthand how Coronado is grappling with many of the same issues the rest of the country is working on.

I also had the chance to do some lighter stories. I wrote a story about PAWs of Coronado and was so moved by their mission that I ended up volunteering for them for months afterwards.

I think my biggest takeaway from this experience was realizing that I enjoy connecting with people in my community on a personal level. It was really rewarding to speak with people one on one about the issues impacting their daily lives. This is a quality that I hope to apply to my next role at the city. Thank you again for letting me tell some of Coronado’s stories!

 



Tyra is a multimedia journalist with several years of experience. She has worked at various news organizations including Fox 5 San Diego, KPBS and The Coast News. She is also a student at SDSU studying journalism.Tyra grew up in Carlsbad and is excited to be reporting on another coastal community. She is particularly interested in reporting on issues of race, diversity and education. When she's not working you can find her surfing, hiking or hanging out with her dog, Hachi.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

