My Experience at The Coronado Times

Dear Coronado Times readers,

My time writing for The Coronado Times is coming to an end as I have accepted a new position working for the City of San Diego. As I look back on my time reporting on this community, I want to thank the people I met and interviewed, who helped me get a better understanding of Coronado.

Over the past year, I have had the honor of reporting on a number of topics ranging from the community’s efforts to make Coronado more equitable, to close encounters with sharks, to the pandemic’s effects on local schools.

I started writing in August 2020, which made for a bit of a challenging experience. In-person contact was extremely limited making it harder to get interviews for stories. However, with a little persistence, I was often able to find someone willing to speak with me over the phone or Zoom.

One of the most interesting topics I covered was about race and diversity in Coronado. I saw firsthand how Coronado is grappling with many of the same issues the rest of the country is working on.

I also had the chance to do some lighter stories. I wrote a story about PAWs of Coronado and was so moved by their mission that I ended up volunteering for them for months afterwards.

I think my biggest takeaway from this experience was realizing that I enjoy connecting with people in my community on a personal level. It was really rewarding to speak with people one on one about the issues impacting their daily lives. This is a quality that I hope to apply to my next role at the city. Thank you again for letting me tell some of Coronado’s stories!





