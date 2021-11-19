City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 19, 2021

Most City facilities will close for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26. Find out what facilities will remain open, such as the Tennis Center, and their hours in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Turkey Coloring Contest winners; 2021 Holiday Events, such as the Holiday Parade, lighting of the Christmas tree and menorah, Breakfast with Santa and Ride the Lights; the design for the Parker Pump Station and how to submit comments; a rescheduled Spreckels Center art exhibit delayed due to the pandemic; a sculptural exhibit on monumental art at the Library; and Rose, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.





