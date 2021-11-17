Coronado’s Student-Athlete College Commitments

Nine Coronado High School (CHS) student-athletes from the Class of 2022 committed to play college sports next year at the Letter of Intent signing day event held at the CHS quad on November 10, 2021. CHS Athletic Director Robin Nixon introduced the athletes and shared, “We can be proud of the athletes that signed letters of intent today for their dedication and hard work. They are great representatives of our school and community.”

Students committing to most Division I or II college athletic programs sign a binding letter of intent that guarantees they will receive financial aid for one year and will not participate in any additional college sports recruiting. The Division I Ivy League schools offer only need-based scholarships, so they give recruited athletes a “likely letter” which is a conditional letter of admission dependent on the student’s continued performance in school. Student athletes committing to a Division III athletic program sign a non-binding “athletics celebratory signing form” as these schools do not offer athletic scholarships.

The November signing day is the first signing event of this school year although athletes may sign any day after November 10, 2021 and before August 1, 2022. College football has a different signing schedule with students signing letters of intent starting December 15, 2021.

As of November 10, 2021 the CHS committed senior athletes include:

Samantha (Sam) Christie: Soccer at the University of California, Santa Barbara

Sam started playing soccer when she was four years old, joining the competitive Rebels soccer club when she was seven, and playing for the CHS team her junior and senior years. Outside of soccer, Sam danced competitively for five years including two years with Coronado School of the Arts.

Jack Hilinski: Water polo at University of California, Los Angeles

Jack started playing water polo at the Del Mar Water Polo Club at the age of five and played four years with the CHS team, most recently under coach Laszlo Gyori. Outside of water polo, Jack is involved in swimming and weight training. Jack will be continuing a family tradition as his two older brothers also played water polo at UCLA.

Jack Hunt: Soccer at Princeton University

As a four-year old, Jack started playing soccer with the recreational Coronado Youth Soccer League before switching to competitive soccer at age 9 first with Coronado’s Nado Select and then with Albion. Due to the restrictions of club soccer, Jack could only play for CHS during his sophomore year. Outside of soccer, Jack enjoys playing basketball, football, skiing, and tennis with his friends and family.

Riley McGrath: Soccer at Vassar College

Riley first played soccer with Coronado’s recreational micros teams. Since then, she moved to the competitive Rebels club and played four years of CHS soccer, most recently as team captain. Outside of soccer, Riley plays CHS lacrosse, and is the sports commissioner for the CHS Associated Student Body and is involved with CHS National Honor Society, Young Democrats, Interact and Junior Optimist clubs as well as the Islander Sports Foundation.

Audrey Moore: Swimming at University of California, San Diego

Audrey started swimming as an eight-year old living in the U.S. Virgin Islands and continued with the San Diego Seaport Aquatics as well as the CHS team her sophomore and junior years. Outside of swimming, Audrey is an avid social justice advocate and member of the CHS No Place for Hate club.

Ryan Ward: Baseball at the University of Arkansas

Ryan started playing baseball with Little League when he was five years old. Ryan plays for the California Baseball Academy travel team and has played with CHS for four years. At the start of his freshman year, Ryan verbally committed to the University of Arizona’s baseball team but recently changed his commitment to the University of Arkansas. Outside of baseball, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Katherine Wastila: Waterpolo at Loyola Marymount University

Katherine started playing water polo during the summer before 8th grade and played for the Coronado Aquatics Club and CHS for four years.Outside of water polo, she swims for the CHS team, writes for The Islander Times, and is a member of CHS No Place for Hate, Best Buddies, and National Honor Society.

Allison (Allie) White: Lacrosse at Kennesaw State University

Allie started lacrosse as a seven-year old in Alexandria, VA. After moving to San Diego, Allie played with Coast Lacrosse Club as well as four years with the CHS team. Outside of lacrosse, Allie played CHS basketball for two years and is currently Senior Class Vice President and a member of CHS Best Buddies and National Charity League.

Naomi York: Field hockey at Haverford College

Naomi started playing field hockey when she was ten years old in Virginia Beach, VA. CHS does not offer field hockey, so Naomi plays for Rush Field Hockey Club in Encinitas. Outside of field hockey, Naomi is a member of CHS National Honor Society, Young Life, and serves as a WyldLife leader.

In a typical year, CHS has around 15-25 graduating students that compete in athletics at the collegiate level. These nine senior student-athletes have already committed, but more CHS students are expected to commit to college athletics by the end of the school year.





