Saturday, November 13, 2021
Opening Art Reception and Book Sale at Library on Saturday, November 20

By Coronado Public Library Events

The Coronado Public Library will open its exhibit of small-scale monuments and sculptures by Christopher Slatoff and Elisabeth Pollnow with a reception at the Library from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, November 20. As a bonus, attendees can also check out the exhibit of large-scale photographs of local scenes in the Spreckels Reading Room, as well as attend the Friends of the Library Book Sale which is happening all day.

Slatoff is perhaps best-known locally for his sculpture “Sheltering Wings” which is the showpiece in Grand Caribe Shoreline Park in The Cays. Pollnow is Slatoff’s sculpting partner and the two have collaborated on several public monuments. Pollnow’s solo works are detailed pieces in cold-cast bronze or terra cotta.

“25 Years of Monumental Art: It All Began in Coronado” can be viewed through January 9, 2022.

 



Coronado Public Library Eventshttps://coronadolibrary.org

