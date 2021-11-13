Saturday, November 13, 2021
City of Coronado

City’s Port Representative Talks to Potential Commissioner Applicants

By City of Coronado

The City’s Port Commissioner Garry Bonelli spoke to potential applicants on Nov. 10, 2021

Applications for the City’s representative on the Port Commission are due Nov. 15.

Earlier this week, the City’s Port Commissioner Garry Bonelli addressed potential applicants for his soon-to-be-vacant position. Bonelli, who has served two, four-year terms as Coronado’s representative, will be stepping down at the beginning of the year. The public forum allowed the community and potential applicants to ask questions about the San Diego Unified Port District and the duties, responsibilities and time commitments for the position. The City Council will hold interviews during a special Nov. 30 meeting.

Applications can be found on the City’s website, under Boards, Commissions and Committees.

 

 



