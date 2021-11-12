Saturday, November 13, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Nov. 12, 2021

By City of Coronado

 

The Coronado Island Film Festival is back to in-person. Find out all the details about where events are taking place and about the stars along the downtown sidewalks in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday; hot weather and places to retreat from the heat; how a public forum for candidates for the upcoming vacancy on the Port Commission went; how to see videos of the most recent Climate Action Plan workshop and Hometown Heroes Banner ceremony; the deadline being extended for the Community Read; how to comment on the Port Master Plan Update; and Astro, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

City of Coronado

