Wednesday, November 10, 2021
EducationMilitary

Village Elementary Honors Military Families in Advance of Veterans Day

By Brad Willis

 

Inclusion, diversity and gratitude were the themes today at Coronado Village Elementary during a special event to honor military parents and their children on the eve of Veterans Day.

Brad Willis has the story:

Seen across the street at Coronado Middle School:

 



