Wednesday, October 27, 2021
EducationCommunityPeople

October Emerald Keepers of the Month: CHS Teacher Katie Quinly’s Students & Aides and Katie Leontieff’s Adult Transition Program Students

By Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers image. Photo by Kel Casey
Emerald Keepers of the Month. Photo by Kel Casey

Katie Quinly’s students and aides along with Katie Leontieff’s adult transition students cleaned the beach to do their part for the environment. District PE teacher John Sink arranged the clean-up at Center Beach.

CHS aide Kel Casey said, “It is important to show young people just how vital it is to keep our beaches clean for the enjoyment of all. The kids enjoyed helping the sea life by cleaning up and learning about the ocean.”

The students and aides worked together to pick up trash. They appreciated helping Coronado keep their beach clean and spending time together. Following their hard work, they enjoyed a snack and learned about sea life in our ocean. They look forward to their next beach clean-up.

For their commitment to an Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Coronado, these Coronado Unified School District students and staff are our Emerald Keepers of the month. Congratulations to all!

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.