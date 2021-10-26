October Emerald Keepers of the Month: CHS Teacher Katie Quinly’s Students & Aides and Katie Leontieff’s Adult Transition Program Students

Katie Quinly’s students and aides along with Katie Leontieff’s adult transition students cleaned the beach to do their part for the environment. District PE teacher John Sink arranged the clean-up at Center Beach.

CHS aide Kel Casey said, “It is important to show young people just how vital it is to keep our beaches clean for the enjoyment of all. The kids enjoyed helping the sea life by cleaning up and learning about the ocean.”

The students and aides worked together to pick up trash. They appreciated helping Coronado keep their beach clean and spending time together. Following their hard work, they enjoyed a snack and learned about sea life in our ocean. They look forward to their next beach clean-up.

For their commitment to an Emerald Green, Ocean Blue Coronado, these Coronado Unified School District students and staff are our Emerald Keepers of the month. Congratulations to all!





