Sunday, October 17, 2021
Girl Scout Troop Collecting Gently Used Halloween Costumes

By Managing Editor

Coronado Girl Scout Troop 6561 has taken over the Halloween Costume Drive and is collecting old and gently used Halloween costumes to be donated to the Monarch School for underprivileged children in San Diego. Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child’s Halloween special!

We encourage you or your child to drop off the costumes in the bin in your school’s office. Locations for drop off are located at Christ Church Day School, Silver Strand Elementary, Village Elementary, and Coronado Middle School.

The drive began on Monday, October 11th and ends on Friday, November 5th, giving you the opportunity to give old costumes for this Halloween, and then donate this year’s costume for the kids next year.

If you have any questions, please email nadohalloweencostumedrive@gmail.com. Thank you for your support!

