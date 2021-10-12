Corazon de Vida Hosting Noche de Gala at Hotel del Coronado

On Saturday, November 6th, Corazón de Vida is hosting their annual Noche de Gala event, which will be held at the iconic Hotel del Coronado!

The fundraising event begins at 4:30 pm with an outdoor ocean view champagne reception featuring tastings of premium brand mezcal, tequila, and wine. Following the beautiful sunset, tasty libations and live music, dinner and program will take place in the hotel’s quintessential Crown Room. The event also includes live and silent auctions, a cash bar, DJ, and live entertainment, and attire is black tie optional.

Corazon de Vida, established over 26 years ago, is a for-purpose organization providing life changing support for orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico. The mission of Corazon de Vida, to end child abandonment by breaking the vicious cycle of poverty, is carried out by funding local orphanages, providing quality of life improvement services, and investing in children’s futures by funding higher education.

There are a limited number of VIP tables that include premium table placement, three bottles of wine with dinner, valet parking tickets and a gift bag per attendee.

Tickets for tables, which seat 10, can be purchased here!






