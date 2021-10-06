Wednesday, October 6, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainmentFeatured

It’s Time to Get on with the Show! Coronado’s Village Theatre is Screening Again Friday, Oct. 8

By Alyssa K. Burns

Mid-March 2020, Village Theatre shut its doors. When we interviewed owner Lance Alspaugh in July 2020, he had been cautiously optimistic of a reopening the following month. A few ups and downs and 19 months later, Lance is thrilled to end Village Theatre’s intermission.

- Advertisement -

Lance describes the process of the “will they? why won’t they?” opening. “I thought about how much it would cost to open the theater. I thought about the cost of staying closed. It was cheaper to stay closed than to have five people in the audience.” He adds, “It wasn’t a difficult decision, but it was depressing. Not coming to work and not putting on a show, is not what I want to do.”

Village Theatre will open with the latest installment of the James Bond franchise No Time to Die. This will be end of Daniel Craig’s fifteen-year tenure as British secret agent James Bond. While Lance had planned on reopening with new theater seats, that is not able to happen. The San Diego port is having a slow time getting cargo in and out, so the new seats have been in the bay since September 14th. The theater will open with the main screening room, and have the smaller screens closed for the time being. When the seats arrive, Lance is hopeful he can complete the job in a few days without disrupting operations.

- Advertisement -

For safety precautions, the theater will be following all CDC guidelines, including state and local recommendations. “We are not going to create or design our own book. We will follow the rules as they are,” Lance promises. In addition to health safety, there are a few other features Lance has to prepare to reopen. After being closed for over a year and half, the studio needs to get the print, the website needs to be updated, A/C needs to be running, and so forth. One piece Lance does not have to worry about is management. “Oscar is returning as the manager, and he has been with us since we opened. We are really lucky to have him back,” Lance smiles.

Reflecting on Ten Years of Village Theatre

This would have been ten years of the revived Village Theatre, and while they were not able to have a celebratory event, Lance finds a lot to be grateful for. “I am proud of it all, working with the Coronado theater and telling this story of a city council that wanted to do a deal to get the theater renovated. This was years in the making. I am happy Coronado Island Film Festival has had increased success and enjoy their monthly classic film series. I’m proud of the whole thing, the loyal audience who are forgiving on hiccups. I am humble and happy. I’ve really missed it a lot. We apologize about the seats, but I didn’t think it was good to keep waiting. It’s time to get on with the show!”

No Time to Die will be showing beginning on Friday, October 8th at 2:45pm and 7:00pm daily. Tickets will be able to be purchased on the website beginning Thursday, or at the door during showtimes.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Spreckels Center Enhances Coronado’s Vibrant Adult Community with Free Programs

By Julie Aguilar and Dana Welch Photos Courtesy of the John D. Spreckels CenterThey say the best things in life are free, and at Spreckels...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 25 through October 1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism Report on Leyte RoadVictim reported rear window shattered.Grand...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Climate Call to Action!

Let’s Make Coronado a Model City! Coronado’s “Aspirational” Climate Action Plan Falls Short To Achieve REAL Progress, Coronado’s Climate Action Plan MUST: • Be tailored to Coronado •...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Annual URT WOMP Features Jon Wayne Freeman as Master of Ceremony

On September 11th, URT is hosting their annual WOMP contest. This is a bodysurfing competition at North Beach, near dog beach / NASNI. This...
Read more
People

Community’s Incredible Support for WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice’s 100th Birthday Jump

"Team Tom" began with Christophe Dugan and CJ Machado. Ahead of Tom's 98th birthday in 2019, Christophe took Tom to Normandy. There, on the...
Read more
Business

Sweat Circuit Expands to Greater San Diego with Two New Locations

Nick and Liz Merrill opened Sweat Circuit (formerly known as Sweat Equity) in April 2018. Their flagship location is based in Bellevue, Washington. Back...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.