County, City, CUSD Covid Stats

Last week the County of San Diego announced “High Number of COVID-19 Deaths Continues to Be Reported” and followed up with:

Fifty-seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past week (Sept. 8-14), the highest weekly total during this current surge of the pandemic. That’s more than triple the 18 COVID-19 deaths that were reported the previous seven days (Sept. 1-7) and higher than the 49 announced the week before that (Aug. 25-31). Of the 57 deaths, 19% were fully vaccinated and 81% not. 54 had underlying medical conditions.

According to the latest County Health and Human Services Agency COVID-19 Watch report, since March 1, 2021, when covid vaccines started to become readily available, over 96% of hospitalizations and nearly 89% of deaths have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. In comparison, the report, which covers data through Sept. 11, shows that 3.4% of fully vaccinated San Diegans have required hospitalization and 11.1% died.

Additionally, 81.3% of the COVID-19 cases have occurred in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated compared to 19.7% cases in people who were fully vaccinated.

The County of San Diego’s COVID-19 Triggers Dashboard is running 5 to 8, with triggers meeting their mark beating out the triggers that are unfortunately missing the mark. The case rate at 26.1 per 100,000 is substantially more than the 1.9 allotted. Community outbreaks are off the chart as well as the trigger is seven in a seven-day period and the county is currently at 56 community outbreaks in a seven-day period.

In Coronado, midway through the month, positive cases are looking better so far than both July and August.

At the Coronado schools, open for in-person learning with safety measures in place, CUSD is updating a COVID dashboard each Monday with the number of current active cases at that time. Below is a graph showing the data from the past three Mondays. The graph shows both staff and student numbers as well as a breakdown by locations.

According to the CUSD website: “The purpose of this data is to provide our Coronado Unified School District families and staff with a transparent summary of on-site active COVID-19 cases. An active case indicates that a student or staff member participating in on-site activities has tested positive for an active COVID-19 infection. Individuals who test positive are excluded from participation in any in-person/on-site activity and are required to quarantine according to the protocol established by the San Diego County Department of Health. Once the case is cleared to return, the case will be removed from active status and the dashboard will be updated.”