CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines Goes Viral With Reaction to Player Quitting

With 1.8M views and counting, CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines’ reaction to one of his players’ decision to quit the team is not what most would expect. But Coach Hines knows that football’s not for everyone and says coaches should support their players, even if the player wants to be great in something other than football.

Watch Coach Hines Twitter video below:

Just had a young man come in before practice and quit, and I couldn’t be happier! pic.twitter.com/P0zsmbUQzU — Coach Hines 🇺🇸 (@CoachKurtHines) September 15, 2021

