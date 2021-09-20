Monday, September 20, 2021
CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines Goes Viral With Reaction to Player Quitting

By Managing Editor
With 1.8M views and counting, CHS Football Coach Kurt Hines’ reaction to one of his players’ decision to quit the team is not what most would expect. But Coach Hines knows that football’s not for everyone and says coaches should support their players, even if the player wants to be great in something other than football.

Watch Coach Hines Twitter video below:

RELATED:

Coach Kurt Hines Shares the “Power of Why”

