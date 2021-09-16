Thursday, September 16, 2021
Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library Present: A Panel Discussion for the Emerald Read

By Emerald Keepers

Join Emerald Keepers and the Coronado Public Library for a panel discussion on Monday, September 20th, at 7pm in the Winn Room. Learn story telling and interview techniques that transport readers and viewers to the forefront of events and into the heart of stories. An enlightening evening with locals Brad Willis, retired NBC News foreign correspondent; Joshua Chao, English literature educator at Coronado High School; and photographer, Kel Casey.

Showcasing the book, Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore by Elizabeth Rush, these panelists discuss artistic tools of their respective creative trades—writing, interviews, reporting, and photography—and how these tools can be leveraged to communicate complex and multi-faceted concepts. Learn how art can convey science.

You need not have read the book to appreciate and learn from this discussion. Please wear a mask as a courtesy to all guests.

Additional Event Details:

Emerald Read: Panel Discussion

 

 

