Imperial Beach Pier Closed Due to Broken Piling and Structural Damage

Source: Port of San Diego

Imperial Beach Pier. Trina Fredericksen, Coronado Times
Photo: Trina Frederiksen

On September 13, 2021 around 6:30 pm, the Port of San Diego was informed by the City of Imperial Beach that a piling from the Imperial Beach Pier could be seen floating in the water. Due to the apparent structural damage, the Imperial Beach lifeguards closed the pier to the public. The pile break appears to have occurred between light posts 15 and 16.

The Port of San Diego’s engineering department and consultants are working to assess the extent of the damage and make a determination on the structural integrity of the pier. Due to the high surf that will affect our region for several more days, the team couldn’t get below the pier to get a look at the damage or to locate and remove the broken piling.

The pier will remain closed until the structural engineering team confirms the pier is safe for the public, which could take up to two weeks. In addition to the pier closure, the public is urged to steer clear of the waters near the pier until the broken piling can be found and pulled out of the water.

The Port will release additional information as it becomes available and will keep the public posted on when the pier may reopen.

Photo: Trina Frederiksen

 

 

