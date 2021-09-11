Saturday, September 11, 2021
Cays Park Master Plan Public Workshop Held

By City of Coronado

A public workshop was held Thursday, September 8, to briefly summarize what staff has heard from residents over the past 18 months regarding a long-term plan for the Coronado Cays Park and to obtain consensus regarding design guidelines.

About 50 people attended the meeting, which was livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page and is being re-broadcast on Coronado TV. More details will be provided in the coming days and weeks from those design guidelines that received consensus and will be used to develop design elements, including renderings, for the public’s consideration at a future workshop prior to the creation of the master plan.

Additional comments are being accepted on the project through Sept. 23 and may be submitted to Jim Newton, Project Engineer. Watch the presentation given at the meeting and provide comments by clicking the link below.

  ⇒  Comment Here  ⇐   

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

