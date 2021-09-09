New Film and Music Video with Coronado’s Emma Kidd

Emma Kidd, CHS Class of 2017, is returning to Coronado this month to co-produce and star in the new Surf’s Up Studios short film KATE WAS IS HERE. The movie is written by Emma Kidd and Tony Perri. Emma plays Kate Morgan, the ghost of the Hotel del Coronado, and Tony Perri is the Director. Several notable Coronado residents appear in the movie as well.

The film accounts true tales about the ghost of Kate Morgan and includes re-enactments of the more scarier ghostly events which have occurred at The Del.

The movie will be released just before Thanksgiving.

The Surf’s Up production team is currently looking for volunteers to help out with production, set design and costuming. There will be some on-camera roles available as well. Please email Tony at SurfsUpStudios@icloud.com for more information.

Hear Emma in this music video cover of Crowded House “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in the style of Sixpence None The Richer with vocal arrangements by Roxy King, Emma Kidd and Sydney Rae: