Tom Rice Throws First Pitch at Padres Game

Just weeks after jumping out of a plane and parachuting to the beach near The Del, Coronado’s favorite centenarian, Tom Rice, World War II US Army Veteran, threw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at the Padres game against Houston on Sunday afternoon. The Military Appreciation Day theme was Salute to Veterans presented by USAA. Watch the video recap here:

