Can the Trash – September 7 through 21, 2021

Don’t miss the Emerald Keepers Second Annual Clean-Up!

- Advertisement -

Clean your neighborhood and public spaces between September 7 and September 21. Send a photo of yourself with the trash you picked up to be entered into Emerald Keepers’ drawing for a chance to win $25 in Coronado Currency. There will be twenty $25 winners! Coronado Currency is accepted at most local restaurants and businesses.

Email your photo to EmeraldKeepers@gmail.com by September 22 to be eligible for the drawing.

- Advertisement -

------



Drawing to be held September 23 at noon.