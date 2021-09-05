Sunday, September 5, 2021
Can the Trash – September 7 through 21, 2021

By Emerald Keepers

Don’t miss the Emerald Keepers Second Annual Clean-Up!

Clean your neighborhood and public spaces between September 7 and September 21. Send a photo of yourself with the trash you picked up to be entered into Emerald Keepers’ drawing for a chance to win $25 in Coronado Currency. There will be twenty $25 winners! Coronado Currency is accepted at most local restaurants and businesses.

Email your photo to EmeraldKeepers@gmail.com by September 22 to be eligible for the drawing.

Drawing to be held September 23 at noon.

