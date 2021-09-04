Cruise 4 Kids “C4K” Car Show – Sept. 11, 2021

Free • Family Friendly • Exotic Cars • Vendors

The 8th annual Cruise 4 Kids “C4K” Car Show will be held in the Il Fornaio parking lot at the Coronado Ferry Landing on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 am to noon. See SoCal’s finest collection of exotics, classics, muscle, lowriders, and custom cars as they compete to win Best In Show, Best Custom, and Best Original. Bring your family and friends to the free event. At Cruise 4 Kids you can peruse the vendor booths, enjoy activities for children, meet the car owners and rally girls.

**First 300 kids receive a FREE C4K coloring book with Crayola crayons**

The world’s most desired cars showcased with San Diego’s beautiful skyline in the background.

Live DJ by Everlasting Entertainment

Registration is open to all show cars. $40* registration fee includes Car Show Entry, T-Shirt, and Swag Bag. *Car Show Participants must register vehicle, submit photos, be approved, and pay registration fee. Load in 6:30am – 7:45am. Please inquire prior to registering if your car qualifies.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

6:30am Check-In/Load In

8:00am Car Show Begins

11:30am Winners and Trophies Announced

12:00pm End of Car Show

SPONSORSHIP & VENDOR SPACE AVAILABLE – Visit http://cruise4kids.com/c4k-rally-car-show