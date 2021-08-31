Coronado Playhouse Presents “The World Goes ‘Round” – Sept. 3-Oct. 10

Coronado Playhouse continues its 2021 season with The World Goes ‘Round, the popular Kander & Ebb revue, performing live from Friday, September 3 through October 10.

- Advertisement -

The World Goes ‘Round is a brilliant revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team of John Kander and Fred Ebb. The original production of this stunningly constructed retrospective of the prolific musical theatre collaborators won three Drama Desk Awards. It was conceived by director Scott Ellis, choreographer Susan Stroman, and librettist David Thompson, who collaborated on such Kander and Ebb shows as Steel Pier and the 1996 revival of Chicago.

Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this theatre favorite is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. The show opens with “And the World Goes ‘Round” with the message that no matter what good or bad things happen in life, the world, and life, goes on.

- Advertisement -

------



Five singer/dancers find themselves careening through the world of love, babies, coffee, and everything in between. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

The World Goes ‘Round is a thrilling eclectic collection of love songs, torch songs, and acerbically witty comic numbers. The musical arrangements and witty libretto will undoubtedly enthrall audiences and send them home humming a tune or two.

Coronado Playhouse welcomes a new director, Lauren Haughton Gillis, to the project. Haughton Gillis is thrilled to be creating art at Coronado Playhouse. This summer, Lauren directed and choreographed Godspell at Festival 56 and The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On at Okobotji Summer Theatre. She currently has a director observership with Graciela Daniele on The Gardens of Anuncia at The Old Globe. Other directing and choreographing credits include Fly at La Jolla Playhouse (Director Fellowship), She Loves Me at SDMT (Choreographer), PDA at the La Jolla Playhouse WOW Festival (Associate Director), Hedwig at Diversionary Theatre (Assistant Director) and Crazy For You at SDMT (Assistant Choreographer). Educational directing and choreography credits include Head Over Heels at Indiana University, The Magic Hummingbird at SDSU, and both Rose and the Rime and Peter and I at Northwestern University. Lauren was previously an NYC AEA performer, most recently seen on Broadway and in the National Tour of Wicked.

Community Spotlight

Part of Coronado Playhouse’s mission is to give back to the community. For each show, Coronado Playhouse partners with a local non-profit to raise awareness and funds in support of their work. For this production, the Playhouse is focusing on raising funds for San Diego’s Association of Community Theatres (ACT), specifically for their annual scholarship to support a high school or college student studying theatre arts. For more information on ACT and the scholarship, please visit http://www.actsd.org/scholarship.htm.

Join the 75th Anniversary Campaign: 75 for 75.

In honor of the Playhouse’s 75th anniversary, they are inviting you to join the 75 for 75 campaign. For only $75, you will be helping Coronado Playhouse stay afloat in this pivotal year and your name will be added to a list of founders that intend to keep the Playhouse moving for the next 75 years. The goal is to raise a minimum of $7,500 for the year. With your support, we intend to continue to inspire audiences, young and old, to see the world in new ways. Together, we invest in fresh perspectives that inspire our community.

Help keep Coronado Playhouse a San Diego tradition for an additional 75 years and beyond. Visit coronadoplayhouse.org/75for75/ to join today.

COVID-19 Protocol

Coronado Playhouse is currently requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR covid test result to attend performances. Face coverings are required when not actively eating or drinking. Please check coronadoplayhouse.org for any updates to the policy.

About Coronado Playhouse

This is the fifth show in the CPH 2021 Season, which is the 75th anniversary for the Playhouse. CPH has prepared shows that will adhere to standards necessitated by COVID-19, while being comfortable for patrons and performers alike. The shows at the beginning of the year have been smaller in scale but had a big impact in terms of entertainment and significance. The shows later in the season will bring music and some of the larger scale productions patrons have come to expect from the historic institution.

The season includes six main shows, including a FREE classic production, and several concert and cabaret events. Other exciting programming includes readings and other 75th anniversary events.

Since 1946, the Playhouse has produced over 500 productions. Countless performers, designers and patrons have been a part of the Playhouse’s colorful 75-year history.

Coronado Playhouse is the longest continuously running community theatre in San Diego County, and, according to the LA Times, is the longest continuously running playhouse on the West Coast. The Playhouse still features cabaret-style seating, which has been its trademark throughout its history.

Single tickets are available for the remaining shows of the season. Please contact the box office.

1835 Strand Way

Coronado CA 92118-3005

619-435-4856