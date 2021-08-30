Monday, August 30, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado Cays Park Master Plan Public Workshop Set for Sept. 9

By City of Coronado

 

- Advertisement -

The City plans to hold a public workshop at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Nautilus Room of the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. The community is invited to hear a brief summary of what City staff has heard from residents over the past 18 months, and to obtain consensus regarding park design guidelines.

Design guidelines that receive consensus will be used to develop design elements, including renderings of each, for the public’s consideration at a future workshop prior to the creation of a master plan.

- Advertisement -
------

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Free Summer Shuttle Ends Labor Day; Ridership Update

The end of summer is fast approaching, which means the Free Summer Shuttle’s last day will be on Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day.It has...
Read more
Community News

The Del’s Historic Porch and Lobby Unveiled (video)

Renovation is nothing new at the Hotel del Coronado, with E.S. Babcock setting the precedent when he started the first updates in 1902. A...
Read more
Community News

Spreckels Center Fall Floral Arranging Classes Move to Bi-Weekly

Join the Coronado Flower Show Main Showcase designer, Maribel Herrera, for a floral arrangement class every other week beginning September 10th at the John...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.