Coronado Cays Park Master Plan Public Workshop Set for Sept. 9

The City plans to hold a public workshop at 6 pm on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Nautilus Room of the Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. The community is invited to hear a brief summary of what City staff has heard from residents over the past 18 months, and to obtain consensus regarding park design guidelines.
Design guidelines that receive consensus will be used to develop design elements, including renderings of each, for the public’s consideration at a future workshop prior to the creation of a master plan.
