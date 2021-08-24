Summer Isn’t Over Yet! Coronado Island Film Festival Summer Surf Series at The Del Beach

Summer isn’t over yet and the Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) isn’t ready to say goodbye to our sunny days in the sand! The Summer Surf Series will wrap up on August 29th with the much anticipated screening of A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story. The film screening was postponed from the 2020 film festival due to COVID restrictions at the time. The documentary feature film is an intimate look at the legacy of Bruce Brown, lovingly captured by his son, renown filmmaker, director and producer, Dana Brown. Part retrospective, part road trip, the film weaves together family and friends and deftly captures the spirit of a cinematic pioneer who has clearly passed his legacy and life lessons to the next generation. The screening will be followed by a Q+A with Dana Brown and his daughters, Jade and Ellie.

Bruce Brown is considered by many to be the father of action sports films, a genre he became famous for with his iconic 1966 film Endless Summer. Stepping away from the surf, he ventured into the world of motocross earning a 1972 Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature for his film On Any Sunday starring Steve McQueen. Through his documentaries he changed the perceptions of both the surfing and the motocross cultures and brought sport films to audiences across the globe.

The screening will be incorporated into a broader calendar of events as part of the ROXY on the Beach Experience, hosted at the Hotel del Coronado, from August 23 through September 6. ROXY brand sportswear will be hosting athlete meet & greets, Roxy Pool Party, yoga, giveaways, surf lessons, food experiences, games and more over the next two weeks! The ROXY team may have a few surprise guests joining Dana Brown on the red carpet on August 29th for a pre-screening meet & greet!

Plan to arrive early and enjoy the sunset and complimentary tastings by Endless Summer Seltzer. Food and drinks will be available for purchase (not included in the ticket price) and plenty of photo opportunities to capture the quintessential California endless summer night!

Ticket prices vary from general admission at $55 to a VIP Roast experience for four which includes s’mores, daybed and two extra chairs all arranged around your private bonfire for $425. All guests will enjoy a gift bag with a commemorative limited edition poster designed by Troy Lee and other goodies. Pro Tip: Bring a blanket or warm jacket – when the sun goes down the beach can get very chilly.

For Tickets and information: www.coronadofilmfest.com

For information on the ROXY on the Beach Experience visit: www.hoteldel.com/events/roxy-on-the-beach/