Monday, August 23, 2021
Sports

Free Junior Tennis Day a Huge Success

By Coronado Tennis Center

We had a great group of kids in all three of our free junior clinics on Sunday, August 22! Some were familiar faces and many had never played tennis before. I think we converted some new tennis fans.

- Advertisement -

Thank you to Dean Stavri, Joel Myers and Ethan Loi who ran the clinics. Also to Mo and Sam in the pro shop for putting together some great gift bags for the kids.⠀

- Advertisement -
------

Our Junior programs start up again the week of August 30. Don’t forget to sign up before our classes fill. You can do this through your impact account at Impactactivities.com/Coronado or by visiting our pro shop.

See you on the courts soon! ⠀

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Tennis Centerhttps://www.coronado.ca.us/government/departments_divisions/recreationandgolfservices/tennis

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islanders Fall to Santana in Overtime Thriller

With a sea of black worn by Islander fans and the excitement in the air before kickoff, there was no question that those who...
Read more
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Swings Into the 2021 Season

With the start of a new school year and the easing of COVID restrictions, the Islander girls golf team began their season with an...
Read more
Sports

Nado Sports Calendar – August 23-28, 2021

Sports schedule for the Coronado High School Islanders and Coronado Middle School Tritons. Go Nado!Coronado School Sports August 23-28, 2021DAY Date TEAM OPPONENT SITE GAMEMon 23-Aug Golf Rancho Bernardo Coronado 4:00Tue 24-Aug Golf Poway Coronado 4:00Nov/JV V-ball Clairemont Coronado 4:30Var V-ball Clairemont Coronado 6:15Wed 25-Aug JV Waterpolo Valhalla BBMAC 3:00Var Waterpolo Valhalla BBMAC 4:00Thur 26-Aug JV...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.