Free Junior Tennis Day a Huge Success

We had a great group of kids in all three of our free junior clinics on Sunday, August 22! Some were familiar faces and many had never played tennis before. I think we converted some new tennis fans.

Thank you to Dean Stavri, Joel Myers and Ethan Loi who ran the clinics. Also to Mo and Sam in the pro shop for putting together some great gift bags for the kids.⠀

Our Junior programs start up again the week of August 30. Don’t forget to sign up before our classes fill. You can do this through your impact account at Impactactivities.com/Coronado or by visiting our pro shop.

See you on the courts soon! ⠀