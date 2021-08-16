Monday, August 16, 2021
County Officials Encourage Businesses to Require Proof of Vaccination or Regular Testing from Employees

By Managing Editor

County officials are encouraging San Diego businesses and employers to implement stricter COVID-19 measures amid a spike in new virus cases. Officials today recommended that businesses implement a requirement for employees to either show proof of vaccination, or subject themselves to regular testing.

Data through week ending August 7, 2021

The recommendations come in response to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region. In the past 30 days, 92 percent of new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in San Diegans who are not fully vaccinated. In addition, 98 percent of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are in unvaccinated patients.

Source: County of San Diego

 

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

