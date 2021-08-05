Thursday, August 5, 2021
Military

Coronado Chamber’s Salute to the Military Postponed

By Managing Editor

POSTPONED

For the second time, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce has postponed its 36th annual Salute to the Military, which had been re-scheduled for August 21, 2021 (from its original date of April 28, 2020). The theme, “The Young and the Brave: Applauding Our Military Kids,” was announced in June, but due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the August date has been postponed as well. A new date will be announced when it’s deemed safe.

Visit www.CoronadoChamber.com/Military-Ball for updates.

About the Military Ball
Since 1985, the Coronado Chamber of Commerce has hosted this black tie affair at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, giving Coronado citizens and surrounding business communities an opportunity to show their thanks and support to local military members and their families. The evening will also include the presentation of the Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award, the VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Award, and the VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award to deserving military & community members.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

