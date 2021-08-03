Grand Caribe Shoreline Park 25th Year Celebration

On Friday July 30th, the Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado hosted a celebration in honor of the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park and its bronze artwork “Sheltering Wings.” According to the city, more than 100 people attended the event, which featured live music, informational booths and the opportunity to learn about “Sheltering Wings,” a blue heron sculpture, from the artist Christopher Slatoff.

The park was created thanks to the Silver Strand Beautification Project who worked diligently with the Port to protect the shoreline, enhance the existing natural and native plant communities, and provide an educational botanical setting for use by the public. The 3.7-acre park in the Coronado Cays officially opened on July 5, 1996. In honor of the anniversary, the City completely redesigned and landscaped the nearby roundabout.

