Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off “Summer Surf Series” with the Hotel Del Coronado and Dana Brown Films

By Managing Editor

On August 8th, the Coronado Island Film Festival and the Hotel del Coronado will kick off the Summer Surf Series in partnership with Dana Brown Films to celebrate the world of surfing and those who have immortalized the sport. The series launches with a screening of the iconic film STEP INTO LIQUID (2003) a documentary about surfing directed by Dana Brown, son of famed surfer and filmmaker Bruce Brown. A film described by Rolling Stone’s Pete Travers as “the best surfing documentary ever made,” because it’s “drop-dead dazzlingly knockout beautiful,” and features such star surfers as Laird Hamilton, Kelly Slater, and Ken “Skindog” Collins, taking viewers from the birth place of surfing, Hawaii, to Southern California, Vietnam, Ireland, and points beyond.

There will be a post screening Q&A with filmmaker and director Dana Brown, who will be joined by surfer and motivational speaker, Jesse Billauer. Billauer is featured in the film, and after suffering a devastating spinal injury at the age of 17 his story is an inspirational journey into the power of surfing and resilience. He is a 2X World Adaptive Surfing Champion and 5X US National Adaptive Surfing Champion, and Founder of Life Rolls On, a non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with various disabilities.

On August 29, the series continues with the highly anticipated screening of A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story. The film was originally slated to screen at the 2020 Coronado Island Film Festival but was delayed due to COVID 19. This special engagement screening is an exclusive retrospective documentary on Bruce Brown’s life told by one who knew him best, his son, Dana Brown. This family road trip takes viewers on a poignant journey into a circle of Bruce’s best friends who defined the surfing/motocross culture. It’s a story of a filmmaker, friend, father, husband, and a pioneer.

While many are familiar with the iconic poster for the film Endless Summer, with its bold orange and pink color block evoking a sense of pure ’60s nostalgia for California surf culture, Bruce Brown earned an Oscar nomination for On Any Sunday the trailblazing motorcycle documentary starring Steve McQueen. The film is often credited as the best and/or most important motorcycle documentary ever made. Prior to Brown, the idea of immersive “action sports” film was not a genre that featured in the cinematic storytelling experience. His unique blend of directing, adventure and humor established him as arguably the founding father of action sports films and documentaries.

Both screenings will feature pre-show festivities, photo ops, meet & greets, and unique giveaways. Screenings begin at 8pm with doors open at 7pm. Plan to come early for cocktails, tacos, hot dogs and more (not included in the ticket price) and enjoy the beautiful sunset.

It is strongly recommended to purchase tickets online in advance, although if available, tickets will be sold at the door. Individual ticket prices are August 8: $28, and August 29: $55. The VIP Family Movie Package – the ultimate Coronado Island movie experience – includes a private beach bonfire, s’mores for four people, two Del Beach chairs and a Del Beach daybed. This package must be reserved in advance (prices: August 8: $370, and August 29: $425).

For more information and purchase tickets visit: www.coronadofilmfest.com.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

