The Coronado Ferry Landing restarted its free Weekend Concert Series in February and has been entertaining guests with an array of local talent each weekend since. Head to the area near the Ferry Pier on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5pm for an afternoon of great entertainment, a beautiful view, and many options nearby for shopping and dining.

The August lineup can be viewed in these images:

Don’t forget to share your pics on Instagram using #coronadoferrylanding ♪ ♫ ♪