Friday, July 30, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Jolie to Add Butcher Shop, Gourmet Cheeses, Wines & More to Coronado Food Scene

The partners are anxious to open the doors and get acquainted with the community as they plan to tailor offerings to what they see the residents crave. The menu will change seasonally, so new items will always be available.

By Jennifer Velez

Jolie, tucked in between Serrano’s and Rosemary Trattoria at 126 Orange Avenue, coming soon.

Coronadans love good food, and there will soon be a new option to try with the opening of Jolie, a butchery, wine, and specialty shop infused with quality and flair. The name Jolie, which means pretty one in French, is the latest brainchild of renowned chef Jason Witzl and is an addition to his small Mother’s Restaurant Group in Long Beach, whose establishments boast strong matriarchal names like Ellie’s, Lupe’s de la Mar, and Ginger’s, all of whom were influential women in his life.

- Advertisement -

Look for a specialty butcher counter showcasing the finest in meats and fish, like USDA Prime Flannery Beef and family-owned Snake River Farms meats, fresh seafood, and the best in gourmet cheeses from around the world, and much more. An avid cheese lover, Witzl says buttery rich triple cream cheeses and specially aged cheddars will definitely be offered. All the accoutrements like pickles, jams, and mustards will be made in house. Olive oils, crackers, and other specialty items will round out the selections for customers to choose from. Witzl’s restaurants are affiliated with a farm where they grow their own aquaponic lettuce and other produce used in their kitchens.

The shop will feature old world red and white wines at great price points. During his years in the restaurant business, Witzl has discovered some amazing little known wines, like those from South Africa with an affordable price point under $20 that taste like a $100 bottle. The Jolie team will be happy to help broaden customers’ horizons in wine selections based on their preferences.

- Advertisement -

Three partners, Christian Biafora, whose family owns the property, Chef Jason Witzl, and Director of Operations Molly Sirody have come together to create Jolie, something special for Coronado residents and visitors. Biafora attended San Diego State University and has long had an affinity with Coronado. “The stars lined up when this space became available, and we felt that this was a needed concept in the community,” Biafora emphasizes. Featuring a light and bright feel, customers can come in and grab a bottle of wine and pair it with oysters or other small plates like tuna crudo to enjoy onsite, or combine it with fresh fish or steaks to grill at home.

Witzl entered the culinary world in an untraditional way, when at 19 a friend suggested he try cooking school because it offered free food. He rose to the challenge of the highly competitive environment, as he discovered his passion for cooking. He has refined his palate through the years in the kitchens of renowned Michelin star restaurants all over the world. Having mastered the gamut of gourmet cooking, he favors delicious dishes with quality simple ingredients to which he adds his artistic flair.

“This type of hybrid restaurant makes sense for the uncertainty during COVID,” comments Witzl, who says that finding a chef and staff have been challenging, but they are up to the challenge. The three partners are anxious to open the doors at Jolie and get acquainted with the community. They plan to tailor offerings to what they see the residents crave. The menu will change seasonally, so new things will always be available. They are currently in the final permit approval process with the city, which they anticipate may take a few more weeks, and then they are planning for a four-week build out and hope to open in September.

Tucked in between Serrano’s and Rosemary Trattoria at 126 Orange Avenue, Suite B, the wait will soon be over when Jolie opens its large front door. Look for updates at www.joliecoronado.com.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Restaurant and Bar Hotspots

 After hunkering down in their Orange Avenue home at the beginning of the pandemic, the Lockwood family started feeling the itch to travel by...
Read more
Dining

The Islander Coming Soon

This last year has given us a lot of time to reflect on the changes in our neighborhood. We have loved serving the community...
Read more
Dining

Summer at Little Frenchie

C’est l'été! The days are getting longer, the sun is shining brighter, and the year is getting better. Come celebrate with our featured wine at...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Summer COVID-19 Update with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sr VP & CEO

Our world has seemed like a different place since June 15, when vaccinated Californians could suddenly go out without masks in most places, with...
Read more
Business

Coronado’s Car Wash to Open as Philthy Philz Car Wash

As a mother of five who wears many hats, Amity Provenzano is enthusiastic about her new venture, Philthy Philz Carwash here in Coronado at...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants and Selects Housing Element Plan Option

Community Grants and Housing Element options were among the critical topics discussed at the June 15, 2021 city council meeting, which started with Mayor...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.