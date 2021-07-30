Jolie to Add Butcher Shop, Gourmet Cheeses, Wines & More to Coronado Food Scene

Coronadans love good food, and there will soon be a new option to try with the opening of Jolie, a butchery, wine, and specialty shop infused with quality and flair. The name Jolie, which means pretty one in French, is the latest brainchild of renowned chef Jason Witzl and is an addition to his small Mother’s Restaurant Group in Long Beach, whose establishments boast strong matriarchal names like Ellie’s, Lupe’s de la Mar, and Ginger’s, all of whom were influential women in his life.

Look for a specialty butcher counter showcasing the finest in meats and fish, like USDA Prime Flannery Beef and family-owned Snake River Farms meats, fresh seafood, and the best in gourmet cheeses from around the world, and much more. An avid cheese lover, Witzl says buttery rich triple cream cheeses and specially aged cheddars will definitely be offered. All the accoutrements like pickles, jams, and mustards will be made in house. Olive oils, crackers, and other specialty items will round out the selections for customers to choose from. Witzl’s restaurants are affiliated with a farm where they grow their own aquaponic lettuce and other produce used in their kitchens.

The shop will feature old world red and white wines at great price points. During his years in the restaurant business, Witzl has discovered some amazing little known wines, like those from South Africa with an affordable price point under $20 that taste like a $100 bottle. The Jolie team will be happy to help broaden customers’ horizons in wine selections based on their preferences.

Three partners, Christian Biafora, whose family owns the property, Chef Jason Witzl, and Director of Operations Molly Sirody have come together to create Jolie, something special for Coronado residents and visitors. Biafora attended San Diego State University and has long had an affinity with Coronado. “The stars lined up when this space became available, and we felt that this was a needed concept in the community,” Biafora emphasizes. Featuring a light and bright feel, customers can come in and grab a bottle of wine and pair it with oysters or other small plates like tuna crudo to enjoy onsite, or combine it with fresh fish or steaks to grill at home.

Witzl entered the culinary world in an untraditional way, when at 19 a friend suggested he try cooking school because it offered free food. He rose to the challenge of the highly competitive environment, as he discovered his passion for cooking. He has refined his palate through the years in the kitchens of renowned Michelin star restaurants all over the world. Having mastered the gamut of gourmet cooking, he favors delicious dishes with quality simple ingredients to which he adds his artistic flair.

“This type of hybrid restaurant makes sense for the uncertainty during COVID,” comments Witzl, who says that finding a chef and staff have been challenging, but they are up to the challenge. The three partners are anxious to open the doors at Jolie and get acquainted with the community. They plan to tailor offerings to what they see the residents crave. The menu will change seasonally, so new things will always be available. They are currently in the final permit approval process with the city, which they anticipate may take a few more weeks, and then they are planning for a four-week build out and hope to open in September.

Tucked in between Serrano’s and Rosemary Trattoria at 126 Orange Avenue, Suite B, the wait will soon be over when Jolie opens its large front door. Look for updates at www.joliecoronado.com.