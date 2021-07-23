Friday, July 23, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 23, 2021

By Managing Editor

Coronado has a new City Manager. Find out about Tina Friend, who has more than 16 years of management and executive level experience in coastal California local government, and when she is set to start work in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about ridership on the Free Summer Shuttle following a one-year break; the 25th anniversary celebration for Grand Caribe Shoreline Park next week; the importance of this week’s update to the General Plan’s Housing Element; construction work near the Navy gate off Ocean Boulevard; how to participate in a process to develop a Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan; the 75 anniversary of the Coronado Playhouse; and Scout, this week’s Pet of the Week, who was recently adopted.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

 

 

 

 

