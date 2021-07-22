Thursday, July 22, 2021
Sports

Coronado Local Jesse Smith Captains USA Water Polo in 2020 Olympics

By Clark Fahrenthold

Jesse Smith USA water polo
Smith representing Team USA. Image courtesy of Jesse Smith.

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (postponed one year) start on July 23, 2021, the eyes of the nation will be locked on the hundreds of athletes that will be representing the United States as they go for gold in their respective sports and events. 

- Advertisement -

For those in Coronado, our eyes should be glued to our television sets when USA Water Polo games are on. Why you may ask? Because Team USA’s Captain is Coronado local Jesse Smith. For the 2001 Coronado High School graduate Smith, going to the Olympic games has become familiar waters at this point as these Olympic Games will be his fifth (’04 Athens, ’08 Beijing, ’12 London, ’16 Rio De Janeiro, ’20 Tokyo). 

In reflection of his journey to his fifth Olympics, Smith pointed out just how important Coronado and CHS water polo had been to his development as a player. “Playing in a program that is as strong as Coronado’s was huge for me. I was always going up against the best. Plus the support from the community my entire career has been awesome. To always have support from Coronado has been huge. I hope that I can provide a path for others look to.”

- Advertisement -

With his fifth Olympics appearance at Tokyo, Smith will tie former teammate Tony Azevedo (2000-2016) for the USA Water Polo record for most Olympic Games played at five. “Coming back for my fifth games was never a question,” said Smith. “My water polo journey has been so winding and fun, and opportunities like this only come around so often that when I’m presented with the chance to represent the country I love I had to go for it.” 

I asked Jesse if he had felt any nerves going into these games, to which he admitted he had some, but in a good way. “I think any nerves I have at this point are purely from excitement and my desire to get into the pool and play. I know how important and rare moments like this are and I just want to go out there, be at the top of my game and help this team bring home a medal.” 

For years now Smith has drawn acclaim as one of the sport’s most naturally gifted athletes and top defenders. And because of his skill, ability in the water, and this now being his fifth Olympic games Smith will take on an even larger role in these Tokyo games as he was named Captain of the USA Olympic Water Polo team. 

“I’ve been captain of the team since 2017, but being named the captain of the Olympic team is a huge honor. I’ve been with the team for a long time now so I like taking on the responsibility and the leadership role that comes with it. I’m a leader through communication and I want to make sure everyone is always involved and voicing their opinion. We as a team have a clear vision so I do my best to make sure we are following that.” Smith’s role and importance as captain is even more considerable when you look at the roster for the Men’s Olympic team. 

The USA squad will only include four returners from the games in Rio in Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido, Ben Hallock, and Alex Obert. The rest of the squad will be making their Olympic debuts. I asked Jesse with a team as young as the ’20 Olympic squad, what would his expectations be heading into these games, his response? “Bring back the gold. I know we have some tough opponents in our group like Italy, but I think this is an extremely talented and skilled team. We know the task at hand. Our expectations are to go in and bring back gold. I love this group of guys and think we have a real shot to do something special in Tokyo. We just have to go out there and control what we can control and play our game. ” And frankly, no one would know better than Smith when it comes to bringing home Olympic glory, as he was a major factor in helping the United States bring home the Silver Medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. 

Doing something for 18 years, no matter what profession, is always impressive. But to be able to be a dominant professional athlete for 18 years is almost unthinkable. When I asked Jesse if he could go back and tell or give 18-year-old self any advice, he paused for a moment. After a brief look back he said, “I would just tell him all the hard work is worth it. And everything that you put in will be worth it.” 

The 2020 Tokyo games may very well be Jesse’s final game. If that is true it will put a bow on what is undoubtedly one of the most storied and dominant careers in USA water Polo history.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Clark Fahrenthold
Clark is a recent graduate from Sonoma State University where he received his BA in Communications and a minor in History. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, and running. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Cross Country Summer Training

If CHS student-athletes haven’t yet started training for Cross Country this fall, they should start today. Cross Country is an endurance-based sport that’s unforgiving...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Community Has Rallied to Defend Many Embattled Coaches

Written By Kayla Jimenez, Voice of San Diego Republished with permissionThe backlash to the backlash against Coronado High School is in full swing.Coronado Mayor Richard...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Tennis Center Adult Summer Camps & Clinics

Coronado Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics and camps for adults this summer. The next two camp sessions will run July 19 through 23...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islanders Boys’ Basketball Captures First CIF Title in 31 Years

From the start of the 2021 season, the Coronado Islanders boys’ basketball team has had the look and feel of a team of destiny....
Read more
Sports

Islander Boys’ Basketball Punch Ticket to CIF Championship Game

If there was one way or phrase to describe the 2021 Islanders boys' basketball team it would be an “Unstoppable force.” And they showed...
Read more
Sports

Islanders Basketball Sinks Army-Navy, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

 The 2021 Men's Islander Basketball season has undoubtedly been one to remember. Boasting an impressive 18-5 regular-season record that included an 8-0 in league...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.