Monday, July 19, 2021
FeaturedCommunityPeople

Draya Love Talks About Her Book “love letter to my life. Healing.”

By Alyssa K. Burns

love letter to my life. Healing.

Draya Love released her first book, love letter to my life. Healing. in December 2020. She celebrated with a book signing at Bay Books in Coronado on May 2, 2021 ahead of the second publication on June 19, 2021. As someone living in and out of San Diego for 20 years, with an ex-husband in the Navy, Draya found Coronado to be a place of healing. Simply put, she shares, “I would sit on the beach and process.”

- Advertisement -

There has been a lot for Draya to process in her own life, physically and mentally. She opens up that she is healing from a diagnosis of fibromyalgia and lupus, as well as type A corporate mindset and mentality.

With a background in coaching, the change of path leading her to the inception of her first book came naturally. Draya shares, “I was writing for some time and I was asking the universe, ‘Am I a writer?’” When it came to her, she says, “I got on my computer and channeled the first twelve pages. I cried; it was a cool experience.” love letter to my life. Healing. was published in four months.

- Advertisement -

Draya calls love letter to my life. Healing. “digestible. You can open up to little bites or read it cover to cover in two hours.” Draya straddles two worlds that are usually considered very different – the rigid corporate MBA side, and the wholesome reflective energy-driven side. Writing a book honoring all parts of her, love letter to my life. Healing. encompasses nuggets everyone can pull out and apply to their own ever changing life.

Excerpt from love letter to my life. Healing.

Having the book release in the midst of a global pandemic, Draya acknowledges the weight of the world. She describes the book as, “gut wrenching, horrible beautiful,” adding, “I want to reach people of all levels. We lose a lot people in life because we are healing. Sometimes you need to slow down, back off, dip your toe in very carefully.” She laughs, “This shit is scary! And it’s hard, and it’s a lot. People don’t tell us the truth about what goes into healing.”

During the interview, Draya opens up that during our conversation she is actively experiencing symptoms from her health diagnoses such as swollen eyes. But through it all she shares, “I have gone through a journey. With the autoimmune disease, I am still a regular person.” Out of her book, she says, “I hope readers find playfulness, and magic. Life is beautiful. Wipe off some of the old stuff you have been carrying through your life, unpack the baggage.”

In addition to a blog, she does coaching and has a website filled with resources. “I want to be a place where people can find resources to learn about themselves and the universe. I want to link people with enough information as possible to heal.”

Coming next for Draya is likely classes. “People have been asking for classes and I want to guide people. I am working on making what I have learned, teachable. I am letting the information show me what it needs, it’s not always in the way we think it should be. Listen more than you project.”

Draya Love

You can find more about Draya Love by visiting her Website, Facebook, and Instagram

love letter to my life. Healing. can be found locally at Bay Books, other purchase locations can be found here.

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Leadership Changes at Coronado High School as VP Leaves and Principal Takes New Position

At the completion of the 2020-2021 school year, Coronado High School (CHS) lost two senior administrators: Assistant Principal Timothy Hopper and Principal Shane Schmeichel....
Read more
People

Bondage, Power, and Secrets: Journalist and Author Caitlin Rother Investigates the Death on Ocean Boulevard

The practice of bondage is the key to solving the Rebecca Zahau case, according to Caitlin Rother, The New York Times bestselling author and...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado and Port of SD to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

The Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Matt Hanlin Returns to Coronado for Tennis Concessionaire Services

Coronado tennis has been at the forefront of recent discussion as the City of Coronado reviewed three submissions for tennis concessionaire services at the...
Read more
Business

Mike “The Flower Guy” Delivers Joy as Floral Industry Struggles

While the determinantal effects of COVID-19 are obvious in many industries, there are others we don't often think of. Mike "The Flower Guy" shares...
Read more
People

Coronado Author Tania Pryputniewicz Releases “Heart’s Compass Tarot” This Valentine’s Day

Coronado author, teacher, and tarot muse, Tania Pryputniewicz, is set to release her book Heart's Compass Tarot this Valentine's Day. Tania began to explore...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.