City Announces Departure of Public Services & Engineering Director Cliff Maurer

The City of Coronado announced the resignation of its Public Services & Engineering Director Cliff Maurer, who has accepted a similar position in Santa Barbara. His last day will be July 22. A search for a director will begin soon.

Maurer started his career in Coronado in June 2014 following his retirement as a Navy captain with a 30-year career as a Civil Engineer Corps officer. Maurer has a home in Oxnard, California, which led to his accepting the Santa Barbara position.

“The city is losing a great executive team member in Cliff,” Interim City Manager Mark Ochenduszko said. “We have appreciated his experience and insight. He will be greatly missed.”

Ochenduszko announced that Coronado’s former Public Services Director Scott Huth has been appointed to serve as the interim director of Public Services & Engineering. Most recently, Huth was the city manager for Del Mar. He will fill in until a permanent replacement is found.

The Public Services & Engineering department manages general engineering services, traffic engineering, project development, street maintenance and improvements, storm drain improvements and the Wastewater Utility Improvement Program.

The Public Services Division has a $5.6 million budget and 42 permanent employees as well as a number of seasonal employees, who maintain the city’s physical infrastructure and the city’s beaches, parks, facilities and fleet in the most cost-effective manner. Public Services is responsible for a wide range of services including street, parks and beach maintenance; graffiti removal on public property; parkway tree trimming; sewer main line cleaning and maintenance; stormwater pollution prevention; and household hazardous waste, trash and recycling.

The Engineering Division has a $1 million budget and 9 full time and one half-time positions.