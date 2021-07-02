Jim Lydon Announces Retirement, Interim Fire Chief Named

Jim Lydon, Coronado’s fire chief since September 2017, has announced his retirement effective July 2. An interim fire chief has been named.

Lydon is retiring after nearly 45 years in the fire service, starting in the City of San Rafael, California, and progressing through the ranks from dispatcher to battalion chief. He arrived in Coronado after a four-year tenure as the fire chief of Benicia, California. While there, the City Council appointed Lydon its acting city manager while completing the recruitment to fill the vacant position.

“Jim has dedicated himself to serving the residents and the City of Coronado during his time here,” Interim City Manager Mark Ochenduszko said. “He has been a true professional and maintained high standards for the department. We are sad to see him leave but happy for his much-deserved retirement.”

Ochenduszko announced that retired Coronado Fire Chief Mike Blood will serve as interim fire chief until a permanent replacement is found. Blood held the position of fire chief immediately prior to Lydon’s tenure and, over 28 years, served in all ranks of the Coronado Fire Department including division chief, fire captain, fire engineer and firefighter.

A professional search has been initiated to identify a permanent replacement.

The City of Coronado Fire Department has 40.5 full-time employees and provides fire protection, emergency medical, disaster preparedness and beach lifeguard services from two fire stations and a central beach lifeguard facility.

Source: City of Coronado