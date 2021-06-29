Tuesday, June 29, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Summer COVID-19 Update with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sr VP & COO

By Jennifer Velez

Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy, 230 Prospect Place, Suite 110, is open Monday through Friday from 9 am from 5 pm and is providing COVID-19 vaccines.

Our world has seemed like a different place since June 15, when vaccinated Californians could suddenly go out without masks in most places, with the exception of healthcare facilities, schools, public transportation, prisons, and homeless shelters. It’s helpful to still always have a mask on hand though, e.g. since many Coronadans ride the ferry, a ferry ride falls under public transportation. With much greater autonomy, businesses and restaurants are allowed to operate at capacity and require masks at their own discretion (another reason for even the vaccinated to have a mask in your pocket, tote, or on your wrist). Many people are excited about theaters opening back up and musicians performing live concerts, while others remain cautious of crowds as they get back to more normal routines.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the ongoing pandemic, Sharp Coronado Hospital has been a beacon of caring and resilience as they cared for the sick, offered advice, and were a strong community support system. Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coronado Hospital, Susan Stone, PhD, shared some updated details, more than a year after the pandemic began.

Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Coronado Hospital, Susan Stone. Photo courtesy of Sharp Healthcare

- Advertisement -

Can you  share your insights on the Delta variant and other COVID-19 variants?

We continue to track all the COVID-19 genotype variants including the Delta variant being discussed regularly in the media. With the emphasis on achieving the 75% vaccination rates of those eligible to receive the vaccine in San Diego County, we are anticipating while this variant may soon be the predominant variant, it will not cause a large number of hospitalizations, especially among those who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The San Diego County vaccination dashboard is updated regularly and can be found here:  https://sdcounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/c0f4b16356b840478dfdd50d1630ff2a

What are your thoughts/policies on mask wearing for the non-vaccinated? 

We support the local, state, and federal guidance regarding the use of masks with an emphasis on the need for un-vaccinated persons to continue to practice protective measures including wearing masks. Over the last year, we have witnessed how wearing masks, social distancing and good hand hygiene all help protect exposure to the COVID-19 virus and other highly-transmissible viruses, including influenza.

With the new guidelines and less restrictions, what do you recommend as the best way to stop the spread of the virus? 

Vaccination is the number one way everyone in our community can prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Many people seem to think ‘it’s over.’ With San Diego as a prominent tourist destination, and Coronado as well, for people from all over, should we be concerned? 

Continuing our efforts to encourage everyone to be vaccinated is the best way for us to prevent the COVID-19 virus from impacting our community. We know the COVID-19 virus continues to change with many variants being identified. We will continue to track and monitor these new variants, their susceptibility to the U.S.-approved vaccinations along with maintaining vigilance in the treatments for those impacted by COVID-19.

Can you give us an update on COVID patients currently in the hospital and statistics since the beginning of the pandemic.

Sharp Coronado Hospital currently has no COVID-19 patients in house. Since March 1, 2020, Sharp Coronado Hospital has performed 6,995 COVID-19 laboratory tests, the hospital discharged home 1,542 COVID-19 patients and 49 patients died as a result of COVID-19.

Do you anticipate a booster COVID vaccine being recommended? What might the timing be? 

We are following the national discussion regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters. There has not been a decision made; however, should this be necessary, we will be coordinating with local, state, and federal officials and health care providers to ensure our community access is a priority.

How have the safety protocols at hospitals and doctor’s offices changed since June 15, 2021? 

Because we continue to care for COVID-19 patients, all health care providers must maintain preventive protocols to prevent employee, patient, and community exposure. We maintain compliance with all regulatory requirements from local, state, and federal agencies and if there is a difference between the guidance, we defer to the most conservative guideline.

What are the projections for this fall’s flu season? 

We have not yet seen any projections for the coming flu season. We know that last year the flu season was dramatically reduced as a result of the masking, social distancing, and increased emphasis on hand hygiene.

Since the Community Center vaccination site closed due to decreased demand, after administering 50,000 doses, is the Sharp Pharmacy the best place to get the vaccine now? Which vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson – are available? Can the public make reservations or simply walk in Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm? How long should they expect to wait?

Since transitioning the Coronado Community COVID Vaccine Program to the Coronado Community Pharmacy located at 230 Prospect Place, Suite 110, we have consistently served approximately 50+ individuals per day. We offer all of the approved vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson). Although appointments are preferred, the team has accommodated walk-in visits as well. The wait can vary, depending on demand. To make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Emerald Keepers of the Month: Rotary Club of Coronado and its Committee to Protect the Environment

For Coronado locals and visitors alike, it is not unusual to see Rotarians in blue vests placing flags along Orange Ave, and more and...
Read more
Community News

Floral Arrangements to Impress – Friday Afternoon Classes

Are you looking to enhance your floral design knowledge and creativity? The John D. Spreckels Center is offering multiple Floral Design classes taught by...
Read more
Community News

Engineering, Technology and Film Making Camps Through Recreation Dept.

This summer, Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering a variety of Engineering, Technology and Film Making Camps from June 21 – August 13...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Spreckels Center to Reopen in Alliance with State and County Reopening

After more than a year of closed doors, the John D. Spreckels Center will provide a soft reopening on Wednesday, June 16, providing that...
Read more
Dining

The Islander to Debut New Menu and New Vibe Summer 2021

Wear your flip flops and enjoy food meant especially for beach attire at the new The Islander restaurant set to take over the space...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Recap: Events Approval, CPD Crime Mapping & Data, Utility Undergrounding Update

It was a welcome sign of things getting back to normal as Floyd Ross returned after more than a year to give the opening...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.