Sunday, June 27, 2021
InclusioNado Continues Equity Work in Coronado

By Chloe Berk

 

InclusioNado is committed to helping Coronado schools deliver on their goal to provide safe and supportive schools for all students. Buy a lawn sign on their website and publicly show your support for their cause. inclusionado.org

Local community organization InclusioNado has spent the past year working to build awareness, acceptance, and action towards greater inclusion in Coronado schools. After the summer 2020 protests, InclusioNado was formed by a group of students, parents and community members committed to helping Coronado schools deliver on their goal to provide safe and supportive schools for all students. Although InclusioNado is run by volunteers, the organization became a registered non-profit in December 2020 to facilitate fundraising. 

InclusioNado partnered with local visual storyteller Brad Willis to produce a video series, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Mom. These videos provides candid conversations about equity with people in our Coronado community. Themes include motherhood and immigration that incorporate a uniquely Coronado perspective. Uncomfortable conversations can be viewed at https://www.inclusionado.org/conversations/

“The Game of Silence” by Louise Erdrich is a book InclusioNado reviewed and placed in Little Libraries around Coronado.

As part of their education initiative, InclusioNado launched a Little Free Library program to donate and distribute books with diversity themes at the Little Free Libraries around Coronado. These book choices (designated with an InclusioNado label on the book cover and spine) include Ninth Ward by Jewell Parker Rhodes, Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho, and The Game of Silence by Louise Erdich. Reviews of these books along with specific discussion questions are posted on the InclusioNado website at https://www.inclusionado.org/little-library-book-reviews/

InclusioNado has also developed a catalog of book and movie resources for people to educate themselves on diversity and inclusion. Recommended books are listed for elementary school through high school and the suggested films are categorized for youth and adults. Most of the movies are available at the library or on YouTube. The recommended resources are listed on the InclusioNado website at https://www.inclusionado.org/books-and-films/

The Black History Month flyer created by InclusioNado.

In celebration of February’s Black History Month InclusioNado created a list of Black History books and movies. The flyer recommended books for elementary schoolers, middle schoolers, and high schoolers. The recommended movies are for any age group, but geared specifically for those with children. The Black History Month flyer was distributed to the Coronado schools and Coronado Public Library. 

On their one year anniversary InclusioNado held a silent march around the Coronado schools for supporters to show show their continued commitment to advancing inclusion within the Coronado community. Recent events validate the importance of InclusioNado’s ongoing work.

Community members can show their support for InclusioNado and diversity in Coronado by purchasing a lawn sign on the InclusioNado website: https://www.inclusionado.org/contact-us/

 

 

Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

