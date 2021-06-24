Thursday, June 24, 2021
Coronado Youth Softball 10U All Stars Qualify for State Championship

By Managing Editor

CYS 10U All Stars. Coach Rob Arnold, Coach Jim Thomphson and Coach Joe Cunningham. Back row: Emily Albin, Natalie Fay, Jersey Cunningham, Krystal Davis, Quinn Smock. Front row: Savvy Arnold, Maren Thompson, Ainsley Clarke, Eerson Hildebrand, Izzy Guymon, Addison Bayless. Not pictured: Maya Oden. Submitted photo

The Coronado Youth Softball 10U All Star girls softball team formed in early May after tryouts and they have been practicing as a team since then and playing almost every weekend for the past few weeks. Over Memorial Day weekend they won the Cool Breeze Tournament and this past weekend the girls beat both Navajo and Santee to qualify for the 2021 Southern California C State Championship. This is the first time in over a decade that a 10U CYS All Star team has qualified.

The team will travel to Lancaster over the 4th of July weekend to play. The players do have mixed emotions about qualifying for the tournament and missing Coronado’s 4th of July celebrations, but are looking forward to the experience.

Early on, the team didn’t know if the season would really happen due to Covid so the CYS Association didn’t reach out for sponsors. If you are a local business that would like to sponsor and support the team, please contact Jessica Settle Cunningham at 619-985-4791.

Additionally the team will be having a bake sale this Sunday, June 27, during concert in the park at Spreckels Park.

Go Nado!

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

