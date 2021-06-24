Coronado Fourth of July Fighting COVID-19 with Walk-Up Vaccination Site

Coronado Fourth of July organization (CFOJ) today announced the addition of a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site that will be located at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The iconic Coronado Fourth of July Parade will take place Saturday, July 3 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The vaccination clinic is part of the organization’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy Fourth of July weekend celebration.

Sharp Healthcare’s COVID-19 Team has delivered over 600,000 vaccines to people in San Diego County, and has volunteered to be part of the Fourth of July offerings provided by CFOJ this year. They will also have a contingent marching in the parade.

- Advertisement -

“We are appreciative of Sharp’s efforts to keep our community safe. We are also elated to be able to hold the Fourth of July Parade, a treasured annual Coronado tradition again this year,” says Todd Tanghe, President of the nonprofit Coronado Fourth of July organization. “COVID-19 meant no parade last year—the first time in 72 years—and we are happy to get back to normal for 2021. We will be following all County Health guidelines, and ask that those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks.”

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade is part of a weekend of activities provided by CFOJ, including the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs at 2 pm and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9 pm on July 4.

- Advertisement -

Coronado Fourth of July organization is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) created to ensure the Coronado Fourth of July traditions are continued annually. These activities are not held by the City of Coronado, but are produced by an all-volunteer philanthropic effort to create memories and experiences for the Coronado community and beyond. Visitors from around the country and the world join together each Fourth of July weekend in Coronado to celebrate the founding of our Nation.

For more information visit www.coronadofourthofjuly.com or facebook.com/coronadofourthofjuly