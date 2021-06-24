Thursday, June 24, 2021
Coronado Fourth of July Fighting COVID-19 with Walk-Up Vaccination Site

CFOJ is partnering with Sharp Healthcare’s free COVID-19 Team to provide walk-up vaccines

By Managing Editor

Coronado Fourth of July organization (CFOJ) today announced the addition of a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site that will be located at Spreckels Park on Orange Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021. The iconic Coronado Fourth of July Parade will take place Saturday, July 3 from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The vaccination clinic is part of the organization’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy Fourth of July weekend celebration.

Sharp Healthcare’s COVID-19 Team has delivered over 600,000 vaccines to people in San Diego County, and has volunteered to be part of the Fourth of July offerings provided by CFOJ this year. They will also have a contingent marching in the parade.

“We are appreciative of Sharp’s efforts to keep our community safe. We are also elated to be able to hold the Fourth of July Parade, a treasured annual Coronado tradition again this year,” says Todd Tanghe, President of the nonprofit Coronado Fourth of July organization. “COVID-19 meant no parade last year—the first time in 72 years—and we are happy to get back to normal for 2021. We will be following all County Health guidelines, and ask that those who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks.”

The Coronado Fourth of July Parade is part of a weekend of activities provided by CFOJ, including the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs at 2 pm and fireworks over Glorietta Bay at 9 pm on July 4.

Coronado Fourth of July organization is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) created to ensure the Coronado Fourth of July traditions are continued annually. These activities are not held by the City of Coronado, but are produced by an all-volunteer philanthropic effort to create memories and experiences for the Coronado community and beyond. Visitors from around the country and the world join together each Fourth of July weekend in Coronado to celebrate the founding of our Nation.

For more information visit www.coronadofourthofjuly.com or facebook.com/coronadofourthofjuly

 

 

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

