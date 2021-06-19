Saturday, June 19, 2021
FeaturedSports

Islanders Defeat Pilibos Eagles, Advance to CIF Final on Saturday June 19

Link to purchase tickets for tonight's game at the bottom of the article.

By Clark Fahrenthold

At this point, I’ve almost run out of ways to describe the 2021 Islanders boys’ basketball team. The high flying Islanders yet again took care of business as they rolled to a 56-44 win over Pilibos High School to advance to the CIF SoCal Div 4-A Regional Final Championship game. It was a signature Islander win, featuring stout inside scoring that was complemented by a bevy of three-pointers. Combined with a physical defensive playstyle that so many Islanders fans have become accustomed to seeing. 

In the first, the Islanders set the defensive tone early as both Luke Chisholm and Wayne McKinney recorded blocks on the first two Pilibos possessions. Along with the strong defense, on the other end of the floor, the Islander offense was off to a hot start from beyond the arc as both McKinney and Alex Crawford rained down three-pointers to give Coronado the early 8-4 lead.  

- Advertisement -

Coronado Islander Wayne McKinney (top center) puts up a shot during the first half of the CIF Southern California Simi Final playoff game against Pilibos, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Coronado.
Islanders went on to win 56-44. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

The strong showing from beyond the arc continued as just two-possession later, three-point specialist Chisholm got in on the act, burying a three-ball of his own to make it a 13-8 game. Chisholm then added a two-point jumper to give the Islanders the 15-12 lead at the break. 

- Advertisement -

Coronado Islander Luke Chisholm (#1) put up a three-pointer during the first half of the CIF Southern California Simi Final play-off game against Pilibos, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Coronado.
Islanders went on to win 56-44. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

With just the three-point lead, Coronado kicked things into the next gear going on a 7-0 run to start the second thanks to a driving lay-up from McKinney, and an earth-shaking dunk from Crawford, and yet another three-pointer from Chisholm.  

The Islanders managed to move their lead to double digits in the quarter thanks to more scores in the paint from McKinney and Crawford that gave Coronado a 28-16 lead with 2:52 to play in the second. Pilibos however would not go away quietly, as the visiting Eagles went on a 7-1 run of their own to end the half at 29-23. 

Coronado Islander Alex Crawford (top center) puts up a shot over Pilibos defender during the first half of the CIF Southern California Simi Final play-off game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Coronado. Islanders went on to win 56-44. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

However, this six-point margin was the closest the visiting Eagles would get. Out of the half, the Islanders again turned it up a notch. Following a Crawford bucket to start the 3rd, Zach Jackson stole the ball from the Pilibos Small Forward and took it coast to coast for the score. 

The Jackson bucket seemed to ignite the Coronado offense as the Islanders went on a 12-2 run over the final minutes of the third thanks to six points each from McKinney and Crawford. The run was capped by an Islanders special, as McKinney drew to defenders on a pass to Crawford for the two-handed slam, giving Coronado a 42-30 lead at the break. 

The defense also did a phenomenal job in the third thanks to stellar play from all Islander defenders, but perhaps most notably from No. 23 Joseph Taylor-Pate, who recorded two steals and two blocks. The second of which saw the senior chase down the Eagles ball-handler and reject his shot at the rim. 

Coronado Islander Joseph Taylor-Pate (top) goes up and over the Pilibos shooter to reject a shot with the help of Luke Chisholm (#1) during the second half of the CIF Southern California Simi Final playoff game, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Coronado. Islanders went on to win 56-44. (Photo by Joan C. Fahrenthold)

Coronado carried the momentum of the end of the third into the fourth thanks to back-to-back buckets from Jackson and McKinney to make it a 44-32 game. Pilibos hit a 3 pt in their following possession, which drew the game back to single digit difference. But the Islanders quickly killed any hopes of a comeback after a steal from Nolan Reuter who dished to McKinney for an easy bucket and a McKinney jumper to make it 53-40 with 1:16 to play. 

Coronado bled out the clock for the final minute to take home the 56-44 victory over the Eagles to advance to the CIF Southern California Div. 4-A Championship. The Islanders will face a familiar foe, as they will do battle against Orange Glen, the same team they beat in the CIF Division II Championship just a week ago. 

The game will be at home in Coronado on Saturday, June 19th at 7:00 p.m. 

SO CAL Championship Basketball game
CHS Islanders v. Orange Glen
June 19, 2021, 7 pm @ Coronado High School
$12 adults, $5 students 
Buy tix online here (not for sale at the door):  https://gofan.co/app/events/326175?schoolId=CA22783

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Clark Fahrenthold
Clark is a recent graduate from Sonoma State University where he received his BA in Communications and a minor in History. In his free time, he enjoys playing golf, tennis, and running. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council Awards Community Grants and Selects Housing Element Plan Option

Community Grants and Housing Element options were among the critical topics discussed at the June 15, 2021 city council meeting, which started with Mayor...
Read more
Sports

Islanders Boys’ Basketball Advances to CIF Southern State Semifinals

A San Diego CIF Championship was a massive feat for this historic Coronado boys' basketball team. But it appears that these trail-blazing Islanders aren’t...
Read more
Sports

Recognizing CHS Class of 2021 Tennis Seniors

The CHS tennis team completed a successful spring 2021 season with the unique change of combining the boys and girls season. Traditionally girls tennis...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islanders Basketball Sinks Army-Navy, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

 The 2021 Men's Islander Basketball season has undoubtedly been one to remember. Boasting an impressive 18-5 regular-season record that included an 8-0 in league...
Read more
Sports

CHS Men’s Lacrosse Falls to La Jolla Vikings

On Friday, May 21, the Islanders men's lacrosse team welcomed league foe La Jolla into the friendly confines of Niedermeyer Field in what would...
Read more
Sports

Islander Tennis Claims Doubles Title, Looks Forward to CIF Individuals

This past week was an Islander affair in the Women's League doubles title as two CHS pairs, Marla Steel and Ana de la Lama,...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.