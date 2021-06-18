Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Check Out the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out.

Join us on Saturday, July 10th at 10 am for our virtual Zoom Open House

RSVP to receive the link to participate: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/membership/open-house

More information:

Extension.ucsd.edu/olli | olli@ucsd.edu

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered virtually throughout our 10-week spring quarter starting on July 12th.

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“Being at Osher reminds me a little bit of the thrill of starting college and looking through the catalog and seeing all these amazing things, all of which seemed interesting. You just get to pick and choose from such a wide array of subject matter… It’s a wonderful time of life to be able to really just enjoy yourself and pursue your passions and your interests. Osher gives you a real opportunity to do that.” – Mark Evans

“We have switched from the classroom to Zoom. It is terrific. We see mostly the same faces and always new subjects but no commute and no parking to be early for. Zoom is so easy that even I can do it. In many ways OSHER has been one of the most enriching contributions to my retirement life. Join Now. You’ll love it!” – Pete Rodman

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access