Friday, June 18, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsEducation

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Check Out the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

By Promoted Partner

Photo courtesy of UC San Diego

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should check out.

- Advertisement -

Join us on Saturday, July 10th at 10 am for our virtual Zoom Open House

- Advertisement -

RSVP to receive the link to participate: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/membership/open-house

More information:
Extension.ucsd.edu/olli | olli@ucsd.edu

The highly acclaimed Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is a membership program for adults over the age of 50 who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests with peers and enriching their lives through lifelong learning. Daily stimulating lectures and seminars will be offered virtually throughout our 10-week spring quarter starting on July 12th.

What some of our members have to say about Osher:

“Being at Osher reminds me a little bit of the thrill of starting college and looking through the catalog and seeing all these amazing things, all of which seemed interesting. You just get to pick and choose from such a wide array of subject matter… It’s a wonderful time of life to be able to really just enjoy yourself and pursue your passions and your interests. Osher gives you a real opportunity to do that.” – Mark Evans

“We have switched from the classroom to Zoom. It is terrific. We see mostly the same faces and always new subjects but no commute and no parking to be early for. Zoom is so easy that even I can do it. In many ways OSHER has been one of the most enriching contributions to my retirement life. Join Now. You’ll love it!” – Pete Rodman

Sample some free videos of Osher classes: extension.ucsd.edu/olli/video-access

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Construction Fences Come Down on Beach Side of Hotel del Coronado

Near the beach side of the Hotel del Coronado, construction fences have started to come down.  Here is a snapshot of a new area...
Read more
Community News

Second Hand Prose Book Shop Reopens

Whether you are a casual or avid reader, you will be pleased to know that Friends of the Library (FOL) Second Hand Prose is...
Read more
Community News

The John D. Spreckels Center is Open!

After an extended closure, Spreckels Center is excited to finally re-open its doors to Coronado’s 50+ community. The center is ramping up to offer...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado White Shark Attack Details from December 30, 2020

By Phil Garn, Survivor of Coronado’s 1st documented White Shark Attack, and an Advocate for Live Monitor Buoys.On December 30th, 2020 I went out...
Read more
Dining

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party at Liberty Call

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party!Through a generous donation Liberty Call Distilling is raffling off a Pair of Tickets to Padres Opening Day...
Read more
Education

Over 50 and Love Learning? Zoom Along with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego

Over 50 and a Lifelong Learner? Looking for stimulating lectures? Then the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UC San Diego is something you should...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.