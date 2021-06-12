Saturday, June 12, 2021
CHS Powderpuff: An Incredibly Spirit-Filled Competition Between Juniors & Seniors

By Coronado Times

A long-standing tradition at Coronado High School is a “friendly”, but intensely athletic, flag-football game between the Junior-class girls and the Senior-class girls.  In addition, the Junior-class boys compete against the Senior-class boys in a high-flying cheerleading competition complete with acrobatics and expertly choreographed routines.

There was a concern that COVID would ruin yet another event for CHS students, but fortunately, the faculty allowed it based on San Diego County relaxing restrictions and that the county recently moved to a safer tier.

The pictures and video below tell the story, but the bottom line is, the Juniors and Seniors of CHS had one of the most spirit-filled competitions in years and after missing out on so many “normal activities”, it was a huge win for everyone that participated.

THE SCORE: Junior girls beat the Senior girls by a score of 13-6 and the Senior boys beat the Junior boys with their cheer routine.  Enjoy the visuals below:

Seniors are in blue and the Juniors are in pink:

